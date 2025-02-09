Turkish tourism investments to gain momentum in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s tourism investments will gain momentum this year as interest rates start falling, Oya Narin, president of the Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD), told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Narin, while attending the 27th East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT) in Istanbul, stated that Türkiye had a good year in tourism in 2024.

“The world tourism evolves to where big championships, like the Paris Olympics, are held, and despite Türkiye not holding such a high-profile event last year, we ranked fifth in tourist visits and seventh in tourism revenues,” she said.

Narin highlighted that Türkiye has been doing well in tourist arrivals this year but there is a need to make new plans to increase the revenue.

“We are waiting for the results of the new economic policies, as investing is not favorable in an environment with such high inflation and high interest rates but as these gradually start falling, we expect a movement in investments after 2025 and 2026,” she noted.

Narin mentioned that Istanbul will continue its upward trend among other destinations worldwide, as the city offers great opportunities to both domestic and international investors, meaning that the demand for Istanbul will never cease.

“A new trend has started in [the southwestern] Antalya region in terms of branding, as we see a transformation from individual brands to chains, both hotels and brands, and we will see the same in the Aegean region,” she said.

“If new areas could be allocated to these big hotels and chains, new investments could be unlocked, but of course, the Culture and Tourism Ministry is responsible for organizing this, but we’re waiting for announcements,” she added.

Narin stated that branding needs to increase to attract foreign investors to the region as they prefer to buy facilities or build them where brands are, as they offer higher profitability.

“As both Turkish and foreign brands become more widespread, foreign investor interest will increase,” she said.

She mentioned that the current investment attraction is mostly from Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with some from Greece.

“Other countries have created attractive incentives and mechanisms to increase tourism, like us, and we are also working with such countries, and so long as this work continues, it will get somewhere. Though these countries are trying to catch up with us, we’re ahead enough not to worry about it. However, to hold our position, we need to make a plan until 2033 and 2050s,” she added.