Turkish top diplomat to attend OIC’s Gaza meeting in Jeddah

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) devoted to the solidarity and concrete support of the Muslim world to Palestine amid Washington’s controversial plans for the future of Gaza.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan will represent Türkiye at the meeting to be held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah city on March 7.

The meeting will display the joint reaction of the OIC countries against United States President Donald Trump’s plan that stipulates expelling Palestinians from their lands and turning Gaza into a touristic resort.

The meeting follows the Arab League’s extraordinary summit on the same issue on March 4 where the leaders agreed on a plan to reconstruct Gaza.

Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s continued support of Palestinians' rights including self-determination and express its strict opposition to expelling Palestinians from their countries as such impositions are a blatant violation of international law, the sources stated.

Focusing on the reconstruction of Gaza will be important, Fidan will tell, recalling Türkiye’s backing of the plan adopted by the Arab League on March 4 in Cairo.

The Turkish top diplomat will also raise the importance of intensifying efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem in the region on the basis of the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

According to the sources, Fidan will also underline the need for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as well as the continuation of uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the plan adopted by the Arab League, the reconstruction of Gaza is estimated to cost $53 billion and will take five years to complete. Reconstruction will proceed in phases, starting with clearing debris and setting up emergency housing.

The first phase, which will last two years and will cost $20 billion, includes the construction of 200,000 housing units.

The plan rejects forced displacement and affirms Gaza as an inseparable part of Palestinian land.

Founded in 1969, the OIC represents 57 Muslim nations. Türkiye is among the 25 founding members of the organization.

