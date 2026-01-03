Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

Türkiye’s museums and archaeological sites welcomed more than 33 million visitors in 2025, highlighting the country’s growing prominence as a global destination for cultural heritage and historical tourism, the country’s culture minister has said.

“Türkiye’s museums remained a vital bridge between the past and the present in 2025, solidifying their status as the nation's premier cultural landmarks,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on social media.

The most visited site was Ephesus, the sprawling ancient city in the western city of İzmir.

Widely regarded as one of the best-preserved Greco-Roman settlements in the world, the site welcomed a staggering 2.5 million visitors over the year.

Once a major Roman administrative and commercial center, Ephesus is home to landmarks such as the Library of Celsus and the Great Theatre.

It was followed by Hierapolis, located alongside the white travertine terraces of Pamukkale, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the western province of Denizli.

Hierapolis flourished during the Roman era as a spa city, drawing visitors for its thermal waters and monumental structures, including a vast necropolis and a well-preserved theater.

Göreme and Zelve-Paşabağları in the central province of Nevşehir, known for their rock-cut churches, monasteries and cave dwellings carved into soft volcanic stone, followed suit in the top sites.

In Istanbul, the historic Galata Tower, originally built in the medieval period, also remained among the most visited landmarks.

Ersoy said museums and heritage sites play a crucial role in education, cultural continuity and collective memory, adding that government investment in culture and tourism would continue as part of Türkiye’s long-term development strategy.

 Anıtkabir welcomes over 8.2 mln visitors

Separate from the museum and archaeological site figures, Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, drew around 8.2 million visitors last year, according to official data.

Located in Ankara, Anıtkabir stands as one of the country’s most important national monuments.

Completed in 1953, the complex combines monumental architecture with symbolic elements reflecting the ideals of independence and national unity.

The site functions not only as a mausoleum but also as a museum and ceremonial space, hosting official commemorations and public gatherings throughout the year.

Visitor numbers peak on major national dates, particularly Nov. 10, the anniversary of Atatürk’s death, when crowds traditionally gather from across the country.

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes
