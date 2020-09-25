Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

  • September 25 2020 12:56:11

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has slammed U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for likening Turkey to North Korea and Russia as she accused U.S. President Donald Trump of admiring the leaders of these countries.

“Speaker Pelosi’s rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted on Sept. 25 as he tagged Trump’s official Twitter account handle.

In a statement on Sept. 24, Pelosi slammed Trump for not accepting a peaceful transition of power should he lose the presidential election early November 2020.

“We do know who he admires. He admires [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, he admires Kim Jong Un, he admires [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan in Turkey,” she said.

“But I remind him, you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President — and by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America, it is a democracy, so why don’t you just try for a moment to honor your oath of office, to the Constitution of the United States?”

US,

