Turkish top diplomat meets with Hamas political bureau chief

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in discussions with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, as confirmed by diplomatic sources.

The meeting, which took place at an undisclosed time and location, focused on urgent matters related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The sources revealed that key topics on the agenda included the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, the escalation of humanitarian aid efforts, the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 onslaught and exploring avenues for a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace in the region.

This encounter follows a prior phone conversation between Fidan and Haniyeh last October, initiated in response to the Israeli actions on Gaza. Türkiye has been among the most vocal critics of Israel's unprecedented attacks in the wake of Hamas' offensive.

Fidan himself has been playing a role in the discussions of a multinational group formed last November in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The group, convened during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, aimed to devise strategies to halt the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Representatives from eight Muslim countries and territories – including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria, Qatar, Jordan and Palestine – formed the group. The senior officials have undertaken visits to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and some other nations, seeking an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the prompt delivery of humanitarian aid.

