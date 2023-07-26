Turkish top diplomat meets Chinese counterpart

Turkish top diplomat meets Chinese counterpart

ANKARA
Turkish top diplomat meets Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on July 26 held talks with China's newly appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi about bilateral relations as well as global and regional developments.

Wang has been recently appointed as the Chinese top diplomat in place of Qin Gang. Wang, a veteran diplomat who served as China’s top diplomat between 2013 and 2022, is paying his first visit to Ankara after his reappointment.

Wang is also the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

Fidan and Wang discussed bilateral relations in all aspects as well as current regional and global developments. Wang was also received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential compound.

Türkiye and China have been developing their bilateral ties, especially in the field of economy and trade. The two ministers also discussed regional developments, particularly the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China has joined an international chorus calling on Russia to extend the grain corridor to avoid a global food crisis. Türkiye is in contact with Russia to prolong the deal.

Later in the day, Fidan was scheduled to host Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla Elmangoush. Bilateral relations, current developments in Libya and regional issues were on their agenda. Erdoğan has recently said he was planning to visit Libya soon and another regional country to review Türkiye’s ties with the northern African country.

Turkey, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Bolu mayor Özcan dismissed from CHP

Bolu mayor Özcan dismissed from CHP
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bolu mayor Özcan dismissed from CHP

    Bolu mayor Özcan dismissed from CHP

  2. Turkish top diplomat meets Chinese counterpart

    Turkish top diplomat meets Chinese counterpart

  3. Firefighters struggle as wildfires rage in Kemer

    Firefighters struggle as wildfires rage in Kemer

  4. Parliament enters another recess as efforts to address tax hikes rejected

    Parliament enters another recess as efforts to address tax hikes rejected

  5. One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

    One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard
Recommended
Erdoğan reaffirms support for Palestinian cause

Erdoğan reaffirms support for Palestinian cause
Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus

Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus
Türkiye assures further aid as Greece battles wildfires

Türkiye assures further aid as Greece battles wildfires
Türkiye working to meet EU criteria for visa exemption

Türkiye working to meet EU criteria for visa exemption
Türkiye working for Russias return to grain deal negotiations

Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations
WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

ECONOMY Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year - already under huge pressure, they will also be the first impression that many foreign visitors get of the Games.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.