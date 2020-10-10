Turkish Technic opens biggest base maintenance hangars

  • October 10 2020 15:15:03

Turkish Technic opens biggest base maintenance hangars

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Technic opens biggest base maintenance hangars

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines’ subsidiary Turkish Technic completed construction of its new hangars, the largest in Turkey, at Istanbul Airport, said the company in a statement on Oct. 10. 

Considering the new base as a new milestone of the company’s success stories, General Manager of Turkish Technic Ahmet Karaman said: “Believing that Istanbul Airport is the new aviation hub of Turkey and the world, we maximize the technical services we provide here with such investments.”

“Upon the completion of all phases in our MRO [Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul] complex consisting of environmental-friendly structures, we will be able to provide maintenance services to 45 aircraft simultaneously,” he added.

The hangars are an important part of the aircraft MRO complex, being the first base maintenance hangars at the airport, and ready to welcome its domestic and international customers, according to the statement of Turkish Technic.

With an indoor area of 60,000 square meters (around 14.8 acres), the new complex has the distinction of housing the largest hangars in Turkey.

It can provide services to three wide-body and six narrow-body aircraft simultaneously.

Turkish Technic gives a high priority to the environment and aspires to achieve sustainability in all its activities. The hangars will meet their water needs through rainwater harvesting and solar energy is going to be utilized as a part of the energy source, the statement noted.

Also, the translucent polycarbonate panels used in the hangars allow the benefits of sunlight for a longer time, while waste oil taken out from aircraft tanks enables the heating system to run on recycled fuel.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, all elements in and around the facility are managed by smart automation systems, it added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

    Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

  2. Status of Varosha 'remains unchanged': Turkish Foreign Ministry

    Status of Varosha 'remains unchanged': Turkish Foreign Ministry

  3. Azerbaijan says Armenia ’blatantly violating’ Karabakh ceasefire

    Azerbaijan says Armenia ’blatantly violating’ Karabakh ceasefire

  4. Wildfires engulf districts of Hatay province on second day

    Wildfires engulf districts of Hatay province on second day

  5. Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

    Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate
Recommended
Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate
Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs

Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs
Turkey-US trade volume up despite pandemic

Turkey-US trade volume up despite pandemic
Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU

Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU
Turkey’s wealth fund focused on petrochemicals, mining: CEO

Turkey’s wealth fund focused on petrochemicals, mining: CEO
WORLD 29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery: Report

29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery: Report

A new report estimates that 29 million women and girls are victims of modern slavery, exploited by practices including forced labor, forced marriage, debt-bondage and domestic servitude.
ECONOMY Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

The Turkish businesspeople called on Saudi authorities on Oct. 10 to take concrete initiatives to resolve problems in trade and economic relations. 
SPORTS Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey’s women's national team advanced to final in CEV U17 Volleyball European Championship on Oct. 8. 