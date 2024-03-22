Turkish swimmer makes history with Cook Strait crossing

ISTANBUL

A talented Turkish swimmer etched her name in the history books by conquering the formidable Cook Strait, completing the challenging crossing in a remarkable time of seven hours, 21 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Aysu Türkoğlu, achieved the milestone in the Oceans Seven series by swimming across the daunting Cook Strait, crossing in just over seven hours.

Cook Strait is known as one of the most challenging waterways of the "Oceans Seven" series across the globe. Aslı Türkoğlu ventured into the cold waters of approximately 13 degrees Celsius, at 9:00 a.m. Turkish time. The strenuous journey, which started in the evening hours in New Zealand, concluded with the completion of the 27-kilometer route in complete darkness.

Aysu Türkoğlu's accomplishment was met with excitement and emotion as she reached the finish line, greeted by her team members. As Türkoğlu returned from the finish line to the boat, she proudly raised the Turkish flag, sharing this special moment with her followers through a live broadcast on her social media account.

Türkoğlu, renowned for her swimming prowess, along with her team, experienced great joy and pride following this achievement. Previously, on July 30, 2022, Türkoğlu earned the title of "the youngest Turk" by crossing the English Channel between England and France in 16 hours and 28 minutes. Moreover, on August 9 last year, she made history by swimming the approximately 40-kilometer-long North Channel in 11 hours, 48 minutes, and 19 seconds, becoming the "first Turkish woman" and the "youngest Turkish athlete" to achieve this feat.