Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

BUDAPEST

Turkish swimmer Viktoria Zeynep Güneş has won gold medal in the women’s 200-meter race at the Swimming World Cup held in Budapest, Hungary.

Güneş reached the finish line with a time of 2.22.23 in the breaststroke category.

Turkish Swimming Federation congratulated Güneş in a tweet, saying, “She bagged the gold medal in the cup held between Oct. 7 and 9. We wish her a continued success.”

Most women social media users gave support to the 23-year-old swimmer.

Güneş is a Ukraine-born Turkish swimmer, currently swimming for the Energy Standard International Swim Club in the International Swimming League since 2019.

At the 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Singapore, she represented Turkey and clinched four gold medals.