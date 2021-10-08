Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

  • October 08 2021 14:11:00

Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

BUDAPEST
Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

Turkish swimmer Viktoria Zeynep Güneş has won gold medal in the women’s 200-meter race at the Swimming World Cup held in Budapest, Hungary.

Güneş reached the finish line with a time of 2.22.23 in the breaststroke category.

Turkish Swimming Federation congratulated Güneş in a tweet, saying, “She bagged the gold medal in the cup held between Oct. 7 and 9. We wish her a continued success.”

Most women social media users gave support to the 23-year-old swimmer.

Güneş is a Ukraine-born Turkish swimmer, currently swimming for the Energy Standard International Swim Club in the International Swimming League since 2019.

At the 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Singapore, she represented Turkey and clinched four gold medals.

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

    Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

  3. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  4. Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

    Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

  5. Ankara warns Athens against arms race

    Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Recommended
Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers
Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach

Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach
F1 driver Norris says glad to heading back to Turkey

F1 driver Norris says glad to 'heading back' to Turkey
Freediver accuses federation of mobbing at camp

Freediver accuses federation of mobbing at camp
Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships
10-man Galatasaray survive in 5-goal clash against Rizespor with injury-time winner

10-man Galatasaray survive in 5-goal clash against Rizespor with injury-time winner

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.