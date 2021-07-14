Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

ISTANBUL

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13.

The new season will kick off Aug, 13 and end May 22, 2022.

Reigning champ Beşiktaş will begin at home, Vodafone Park, hosting Çaykur Rizespor in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray will start the season with away matches against newcomers.

The Yellow Canaries will take on Adana Demirspor while the Lions will play Giresunspor.

The first derby will be played between Beşiktaş and Galatasaray on matchday 10 at Vodafone Park.

Seen as one of the biggest derbies in the world, Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe at Turk Telekom Arena in a Week-13 match.

In week 17, Fenerbahçe will take on Beşiktaş at Ülker Stadium.

Fixtures for Week 1:

Giresunspor - Galatasaray

Vavacars Fatih Karagümrük - Gaziantep

Beşiktaş - Çaykur Rizespor

Yeni Malatyaspor - Trabzonspor

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Göztepe

Sivasspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Adana Demirspor - Fenerbahçe

Medipol Başakşehir - Alanyaspor

Altay - Kayserispor

Atakaş Hatayspor - Kasımpaşa