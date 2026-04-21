Turkish steel sector eyes $17 billion in exports in 2026

Turkish steel sector eyes $17 billion in exports in 2026

ISTANBUL
Turkish steel sector eyes $17 billion in exports in 2026

The Turkish steel sector remains focused on its 2026 targets, Selçuk Yılmaz, Board Member of the Audit Committee at the Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİD), told daily Milliyet, adding that no deviation is currently expected from projections of 20 million tons in exports and $17 billion in value.

Yılmaz noted that efforts to diversify into alternative markets are continuing through trade delegations to offset possible contractions in the European market.

The country ranks seventh worldwide and first in Europe, he said, adding that the sector closed 2025 with 38 million tons of crude steel production, while export volumes reached 19 million tons.

“As the Turkish steel industry, our proximity to Europe offers a significant advantage. Once a shipment departs from here, it can reach European ports in approximately 48 hours. In contrast, when you consider our export competitors such as India, Vietnam, and Taiwan, shipping alone typically takes between 25 and 30 days,” Yılmaz said.

Türkiye is always a safe harbor for the EU. In terms of quality, both in flat and long steel products, Türkiye has proven itself. We are able to make quick decisions, produce high-quality goods, and deliver materials to our European customers on very short notice,” he said.

Yılmaz also pointed out that recent increases in industrial electricity and natural gas prices have pushed up production costs, underlining the importance of green transformation investments in easing this pressure.

In line with the sector’s net-zero carbon target for 2050, the industry has already begun sourcing between 15 percent and 20 percent of its energy needs from renewable resources such as solar power.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

    Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

  2. Trump says Iran violated truce as doubt surrounds peace talks

    Trump says Iran violated truce as doubt surrounds peace talks

  3. Storm in a cup!

    Storm in a cup!

  4. EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

    EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

  5. CHP leader blasts school security failures after shootings

    CHP leader blasts school security failures after shootings
Recommended
EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch
Rebound expected in home sales to foreign buyers: Survey

Rebound expected in home sales to foreign buyers: Survey
UK unemployment unexpectedly fell ahead of Mideast war

UK unemployment unexpectedly fell ahead of Mideast war
Oil and stocks steady as US-Iran truce expiry looms

Oil and stocks steady as US-Iran truce expiry looms
Manufacturing capacity utilization rate at 73.8 percent in April

Manufacturing capacity utilization rate at 73.8 percent in April
Türkiye sees major opportunities as a ‘safe haven’: VP Cevdet Yılmaz

Türkiye sees major opportunities as a ‘safe haven’: VP Cevdet Yılmaz
Amazon invests another $5 billion in Anthropic

Amazon invests another $5 billion in Anthropic
WORLD Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

Ukraine has repaired the damaged Druzhba pipeline that carries Russian oil to Europe and is ready to resume supplies — unblocking what Kiev hopes was the last hurdle to securing tens of billions of euros in support from Brussels.

ECONOMY EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

The European Union said Tuesday that it was considering importing more jet fuel from the US and requiring member states to hold minimum reserves as the Middle East war squeezes supplies.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿