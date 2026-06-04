Türkiye’s fishery production rises 11 percent in 2025

Türkiye’s fishery production rises 11 percent in 2025

ANKARA  
Türkiye’s fishery production rises 11 percent in 2025

 

Türkiye’s total fishery production increased by 11.1 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, exceeding 1 million tons, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on June 4.

Aquaculture remained the dominant source of output, accounting for more than three-fifths of total production.

Of the total, 33.4 percent consisted of captured marine fish, while other marine products and inland water catches each represented 3.1 percent. Aquaculture products made up the largest share at 60.4 percent. Overall capture production stood at 410,428 tons, while aquaculture output reached 626,591 tons.

Marine capture showed strong growth, rising 17.3 percent year-on-year. In contrast, inland water capture declined by 4.3 percent. The total quantity of captured sea fish amounted to 346,366 tons.

Anchovies remained the most significant species in marine capture, with production reaching 245,261 tons. It was followed by sprat at 28,388 tons and pilchard at 19,667 tons.

Aquaculture production was led by marine farming, which accounted for 440,817 tons, or 70.4 percent of the total. Inland aquaculture contributed 185,774 tons, representing 29.6 percent.

Trout was by far the leading species in inland aquaculture, with production totaling 185,310 tons. In marine aquaculture, sea bass and sea bream were the primary species, reaching 174,859 tons and 164,643 tons, respectively.

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