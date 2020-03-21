Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM

  • March 21 2020 09:35:00

Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM

ISTANBUL
Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM

Alamy Photo

An Istanbul-based tech company has manufactured a paper money disinfection module for ATMs to remove bacteria and viruses from paper money.

"The module we developed makes all ATMs hygienic and environmentally friendly in 15 minutes," Furkan Eruçan, the Co-Founder of Money Shower, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

With the "instant disinfection technology," the module prevents people from being infected by all microorganisms, including the coronavirus, according to Eruçan.

"There are now 26,000 bacterias of 500 types on average on banknotes circulating in Europe. These numbers are enough to make people sick," he warned. He also said that there is an absence in efforts to disinfect paper money.

"Countries collect paper money, burn them in banknote centers and print new ones to circulate only when major epidemic diseases strike," he said.

He also noted that China is collecting and burning paper money from the market in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

"This disinfection method is quite inadequate," he said.

Eruçan explained that the firm had previously developed the idea once they learned that ultraviolet (UVC) light eliminated bacteria and viruses.

He and the firm's co-founder, Kübra Karakoç, sought to improve UVC light technology and test it on ATMs, obtaining patent rights.

"We sell products to one of Turkey's leading banks," he said.

Eruçan also added that after pilot trials, the company aims to integrate the model into ATMs of major banks by 2023.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

    Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

    Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

  4. Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

    Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

  5. Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

    Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19
Recommended
Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln
Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs
Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019

Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019
World Bank extends program with Turkey

World Bank extends program with Turkey

Turkey to provide $9 billion to the markets

Turkey to provide $9 billion to the markets
WORLD US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican U.S. senators defended themselves on March 20 against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling large amounts of stock before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the outbreak.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.4 trillion Turkish Liras (around $225.8 billion) as of Feb. 29, official figures showed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.