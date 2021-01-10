Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in SE

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terrorist attack in southeastern Diyarbakır province, the Interior Ministry announced on Jan. 9.

The statement said that Mehmet Çelik, a gendarmerie staff member, could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds in a hospital, while two other security forces were also injured during the armed conflict in Lice district.

The ministry wished Allah's mercy on the martyr and fast recovery to the wounded personnel, adding that the operations would continue in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.