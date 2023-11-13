Turkish ship carrying health supplies to Gaza docks in Egypt

A Turkish ship carrying a large number of health supplies — including field hospitals and ambulances — to Gazans has arrived at an Egyptian port near the besieged strip, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

"The vessel dispatched for humanitarian aid to Gaza, primarily composed of healthcare services, has reached the El-Arish Port in Egypt,” Koca said in his social media post on Nov. 13, tagged with images of the ship.

Health services will be delivered to the people of Gaza through coordinated efforts with Egypt, Koca added.

These supplies, totaling around 500 tons, departed from western İzmir city's Alsancak port on Nov. 10. The necessary permits for shipping 51 containers of medical supplies and 20 fully-equipped ambulances and generators were obtained last week.

The aid package comprises fully-equipped construction-type heavy climate field hospitals, inflatable field hospitals and medical drugs and consumables, the minister informed.

These facilities, designed to withstand all climatic conditions, will be deployed in Gaza or at points nearest to the Egyptian border, he said.

This initiative follows prior deliveries by Türkiye, which dispatched eight cargo planes carrying medicines, medical supplies, equipment and generators to the El Arish airport for onward delivery to Gaza.

