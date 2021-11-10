Turkish, Serbian police hold 125 irregular migrants at Croatia border

  • November 10 2021 09:02:26

Turkish, Serbian police hold 125 irregular migrants at Croatia border

BELGRADE
Turkish, Serbian police hold 125 irregular migrants at Croatia border

Turkish police in a joint border duty with Serbian authorities on the Croatian border reportedly caught 125 irregular migrants trying to illegally cross into EU countries.

According to a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Belgrade, over the past 40 days, a total of 125 migrants who illegally entered Turkish cargo trucks have been held.

The statement said the migrants were handed over to Serbian judicial institutions.

It was pointed out that the trucks with Turkish license plates are checked with great precision, and more than 5,000 Turkish citizens have been assisted at the borders in the last 40 days.

Turkey's Ambassador to Belgrade Hami Aksoy told Anadolu Agency that there was a rise in the number of irregular migrants held, thanks to the Turkish police working on the Serbian border.

"I congratulate our police officers working at the border. The project continues with great success. Serbian authorities are also very satisfied with this project," said Aksoy.

In February 2019, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and then-Serbian counterpart Nebojsa Stefanovic agreed on a project called Road to Home (Sıla Yolu) to deploy Turkish police to the border crossings in Serbia where Turkish citizens use intensely.

Since the beginning of the project, the Turkish police, working with the Serbian police, have been intervening in illegal crossings of irregular migrants in or under truck trailers, capturing dozens.

Operation,

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

    Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

  2. Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

    Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

  3. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  4. Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

  5. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line
Recommended
EU not paying money to Turkish govt, but supporting refugees

'EU not paying money to Turkish gov't, but supporting refugees'
Paris Climate Agreement comes into effect in Turkey

Paris Climate Agreement comes into effect in Turkey
Armenia should take hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan, Turkey: Akar

Armenia should take hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan, Turkey: Akar
Turkeys foreign minister meets with Spanish counterpart in Geneva

Turkey's foreign minister meets with Spanish counterpart in Geneva
Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart

Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart
Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs

Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs
WORLD 16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention on Nov. 9 after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, U.N. and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country’s year-long war.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey will soon announce a significant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 9.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.