Turkish script unaffected as Turkic states to unify alphabets

Beyazıt Şenbük & Melike Çalkap – ISTANBUL

The Organization of Turkic States’ (OTS) decision to adopt a common Turkic alphabet with 34 letters, including Q, X, Ň, Ä, Ŭ, has sparked confusion in Türkiye, as citizens questioned whether these letters would be added to the Turkish alphabet.

“These letters will not enter the Turkish alphabet. They are intended for other Turkic states to address their linguistic needs,” clarified Mustafa Öner, a member of the Turkic World Common Alphabet Commission.

The decision stems from efforts to create a unified writing system across Turkic-speaking nations. Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan transitioned from Cyrillic to the Latin alphabet in the early 1990s but faced inconsistencies in their scripts.

The OTS established a scientific commission in 2022, comprising language experts from member states, to address the disparities.

The aim was to develop an alphabet that reflects shared linguistic elements while allowing each country to maintain its unique language.

“For instance, Azerbaijan uses ‘X’ for a sound we hear in Eastern Anatolia, while the letter ‘Q’ corresponds to certain gutteral sounds in Azerbaijani and Tatar,” Linguist Ali Fuat Arıcı added.

According to language expert Ahmet Benzer, speaking a common language strengthens cultural ties and fosters unity among Turkic states. “While it’s a significant change for states transitioning from Cyrillic, the impact on Türkiye is minimal,” he noted.

Commemorative coin symbolizes cooperation

At the organization’s recent summit in Kyrgyzstan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the initiative. He also presented a commemorative coin celebrating Turkic unity.

The specially designed coin features the OTS logo surrounded by an eight-pointed Seljuk Star, symbolizing values like loyalty, generosity and gratitude on the front.

The reverse displays the flag of member states encircling the slogan “Unity in Language, Idea, Work.”

Crafted from oxidized bronze, the coin measures 38 millimeters in diameter and weighs 23 grams. Limited to 5,000 pieces, it is priced at 900 Turkish Liras (around $26) and available through the Turkish State Mint.