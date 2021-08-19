Turkish science-tech council showcases new UAV missiles

ISTANBUL

At a major defense fair in Istanbul, Turkey’s top body for promoting science is showcasing new missiles tailor-made for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“We’re showcasing new ammunition designed specifically for UAVs,” Gürcan Okumuş, who heads the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute for the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), told Anadolu Agency.

The four-day International Defense Industries Fair (IDEF) began on Aug. 17 in the Turkish metropolis.

Saying that the research institute previously updated the Bozok missile family for UAVs, he said now it is doing the same for Kuzgun missiles.

”There will be variants of the 100-kg Kuzgun, namely free-falling, jet engine, and solid-fueled,” he stressed.

He said the institute is working to adapt all ammunition for use by UAVs. Telling how Turkish UAVs recently proved their mettle, he said they would be even stronger thanks to the new ammunition.

Defense industry analysts in Turkey and abroad have hailed the performance and growing market share of Turkish-made drones.

Over the last decade, several Turkish defense and aviation firms, such as Aselsan, Baykar, Roketsan and TAI, gained worldwide popularity and entered the ranks of the world’s top companies.

Touching on the guidance kits Gözde and Gökçe, Okumuş said these kits are used with the Max 82 and Max 83 bomb series.

The defense research institute developed these kits with new laser heads and wings for adapting UAVs to engaging moving targets, he stressed.

He added that the kits, which will be ready this year and next year, can also be used by planes and helicopters.

He also said that the institute is developing new product families for UAVs.

Indian firm buys stake in Turkish drone maker

A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer, Zyrone Dynamics, has received a foreign investment from India. With a total valuation of $3.5 million, 30 percent of the firm’s shares were bought by Indian DCM Shriram Industries, Murat Kanber, co-founder of the Turkish company, told Anadolu Agency.

The two companies signed a partnership agreement on the sidelines of IDEF.

At the fair, the firm is showcasing two new UAVs, with the highest flying speed in its class, he said.

Kanber underlined that Zyrone Dynamics was established with the goal of being an international firm which brings foreign currency into Turkey.

With this move, the firm got a large investment and gained a big sales channel, he stressed.

Both sides’ expectation is creating products for civilian use, especially for cargo transportation, he noted.

Now Zyrone will sell its products to India and its neighbors in the Asian market, after which it also hopes to export drones to Europe and Australia, Kanber stressed.

DCM Shriram representative Rudra Shriram said the negotiation period of 18 months with Zyrone was very difficult due to the pandemic conditions.

He said the agreement was successful and fair for both sides, with one boasting high technology and the other with extensive experience in manufacturing and management.

The partnership is more than just an investment, it is about creating a global UAV company for various applications in civilian and military fields, he said.