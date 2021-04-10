Turkish, Russian presidents discuss bilateral ties

  • April 10 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish and Russian presidents on April 9 discussed steps to further improve bilateral relations.

In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin also exchanged views on regional developments, the Turkish Presidency said on Twitter.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian-Turkish relations are very rich, both in terms of contacts at the highest level and their substantive agenda.

Lavrov also said the two countries are able to produce solutions, even for issues on which the parties have almost opposite views.

