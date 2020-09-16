Turkish, Russian military delegations to meet with Idlib agenda

ANKARA

Turkish and Russian military delegations will meet on Sept. 16 to discuss the latest developments in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry.

The ministry said on Sept. 16 that Turkish and Russian officials will meet to discuss the developments in Idlib and the current situation in the field.

Meanwhile, Turkish and Russian officials met in Ankara on Sept.15 for a new round of talks on developments in Syria and Libya.

“Consultations between Turkish and Russian interagency delegations on Libya and Syria will continue at a technical level on Sept. 15-16 in Ankara,” the foreign ministry had said.

A Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal had two-day talks in Moscow on Libya and Syria in early September.

In a written statement after the talks, Önal underlined that the demilitarization process for the regions had to be determined in Libya, and noted that Turkey had declared its support during the meetings for the efforts of the U.N.-led 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) among the Libyan sides.

Ankara and Moscow are the main power brokers in Libya’s war and have been holding talks on a lasting ceasefire and political settlement. Russia supports the eastern-based forces of Khalifa Haftar while Turkey has helped the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) to repel Haftar’s offensive.

Last month, the GNA declared a ceasefire in Libya and called for a lifting of a blockade on oil facilities. Aguila Saleh, the leader of a rival parliament to the east, also called for a halt to hostilities. But Haftar, who is also supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, dismissed the move.

Turkey and Russia, who backs opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, agreed on March 5 to halt military activity in northwestern Idlib after an escalation in violence that had displaced nearly one million people and brought the two sides close to confrontation.