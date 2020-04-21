Turkish, Russian leaders discuss coronavirus on phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish and Russian presidents on April 21 discussed over phone ways to combat the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin also agreed to continue close cooperation between Turkey and Russia, said Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.



