Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss humanitarian situation in Mariupol

ANKARA

Turkish and Russian defense ministers have discussed the humanitarian situation and the need for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in a phone conversation, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced late May 2.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu talked over the phone, the ministry said in a written statement.

Akar urged Shoigu for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine in a bid for the amelioration of the humanitarian situation in the field and the evacuation of civilians from either land or sea, the ministry said.

The minister also underlined that Turkey will continue to do its best for the peace in the region and to deliver humanitarian assistance. Turkey and Russia have long been in talks about accomplishing plans to evacuate the civilians from Mariupol and other regions where the situation has worsened.

Erdoğan said he would talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone this week, and his advisor, İbrahim Kalın, will meet Putin’s advisor, Yuri Ushakov.