Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss humanitarian situation in Mariupol

  • May 03 2022 13:48:00

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss humanitarian situation in Mariupol

ANKARA
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss humanitarian situation in Mariupol

Turkish and Russian defense ministers have discussed the humanitarian situation and the need for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in a phone conversation, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced late May 2.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu talked over the phone, the ministry said in a written statement.

Akar urged Shoigu for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine in a bid for the amelioration of the humanitarian situation in the field and the evacuation of civilians from either land or sea, the ministry said.

The minister also underlined that Turkey will continue to do its best for the peace in the region and to deliver humanitarian assistance. Turkey and Russia have long been in talks about accomplishing plans to evacuate the civilians from Mariupol and other regions where the situation has worsened.

Erdoğan said he would talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone this week, and his advisor, İbrahim Kalın, will meet Putin’s advisor, Yuri Ushakov.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

    Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

  2. Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

    Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

  3. Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

  4. Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

    Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

  5. Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

    Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country
Recommended
Israeli president extends wishes to Turks on Eid al-Fitr

Israeli president extends wishes to Turks on Eid al-Fitr
Turkey’s top diplomat due in Israel in May

Turkey’s top diplomat due in Israel in May
Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan

Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan
Turkish Cyprus PM resigns for 2nd time in 10 days

Turkish Cyprus PM resigns for 2nd time in 10 days
Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest
Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev
WORLD Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

President Joe Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them.

ECONOMY Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

After the volatility in the exchange rate is over, the monthly inflation is expected to normalize in the short term, says Finance Minister Nebati

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.