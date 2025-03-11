Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries

ANKARA
The Turkish Red Crescent is delivering humanitarian aid to over 3 million people in 18 countries across Africa, Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East during the holy month of Ramadan.

Funded by donations, the initiative includes food packages, daily iftar meals and financial assistance for those in need.

With around 50,000 food packages and daily iftar meals for approximately 30,000 people, Gaza receives the largest portion of the aid effort. Syria is the second-largest recipient, where the Turkish Red Cresent aims to assist 345,000 people in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Idlib.

The organization has strengthened its presence in Syria, reaching previously inaccessible areas after the regime change.

According to Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, the head of Turkish Red Crescent, the organization now provides humanitarian support throughout the country.

During the Syrian conflict, the Turkish Red Cresent delivered aid to nearly 4 million people in northern Syria. Since the regime change, it expanded operations southward, signing a cooperation agreement with the Syrian Red Crescent.

Yılmaz emphasized that efforts continue in Aleppo, Damascus and Homs through food distributions, home rehabilitation and hygiene support. Special iftar programs and orphanage visits are also planned in Idlib.

Beyond Syria and Gaza, the Turkish Red Crescent provides aid in Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. The organization aims to reach 7.1 million people worldwide, with the potential to exceed this target by the end of the month.

