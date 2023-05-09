Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan spoke over the phone to discuss developments in Sudan, evacuation and safety of Turkish citizens in the war-torn country on May 9.

Erdoğan expressed concern over the increasing number of causalities and injured in the fight between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary and the Sudanese Army and offered to host any possible peace talks, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Türkiye is ready to host the talks if the parties decide to start comprehensive negotiations, and Ankara will continue its efforts in contact with the United Nations to ensure that the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people are met, Erdoğan told al-Burhan.

The evacuation process and security of Turkish citizens in Sudan were also discussed, the statement said.

Türkiye decided to transfer its embassy staff to Port Sudan for safety reasons after the clashes in the capital Khartoum.

But the official vehicle of the Turkish ambassador to Sudan was hit by gunfire on May 7 during the transfer of the embassy personnel to Port Sudan, although both sides were informed.