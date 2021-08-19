Turkish president receives UAE’s national security adviser

  • August 19 2021 09:04:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Aug. 18 and discussed bilateral and regional developments, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

They also discussed UAE’s investments in Turkey, the statement added.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hailed the meeting as “historic and positive” on Twitter.

“Cooperation and economic partnerships were the main focus of the meeting,” he said.

“The UAE continues to build bridges and consolidate relations, and just as the priorities of prosperity and development drive our internal direction, it is also the locomotive of our foreign policy,” he added. 

