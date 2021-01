Turkish president meets Guinea-Bissau, Senegal leaders

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 30 met with his counterparts from Guinea-Bissau and Senegal in Istanbul.

Erdoğan’s meeting with Guinea Bissau's President Umaro Sissco Embalo and Senegal’s President Macky Sall started at 2.00 p.m. [1100GMT].

The meeting, which was closed to the press, lasted an hour and a half.