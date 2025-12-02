Samsung unveils first 'special edition' triple-folding phone

Samsung unveils first 'special edition' triple-folding phone

SEOUL
Samsung unveils first special edition triple-folding phone

Samsung launched its first triple-folding phone Tuesday, a special-edition product with an eyewatering price tag placing it out of the reach of the average consumer.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale on Dec. 12 and costs more than twice as much as the new iPhone 17 at $2,443.

Super thin, it unfolds to a 10-inch (25.4 centimeter) display, offering "increased possibilities for creating and working", the South Korean tech giant said.

The triple fold function is not world-first. China's Huawei beat Samsung to the punch last year with a phone at a similarly exorbitant price.

Growth has been patchy in the competitive smartphone market, pushing makers to find new, eye-catching ways to differentiate their products.

Offered solely in a black design, Samsung's new device comes in at 309 grams and at its thinnest point measures less than 0.2 inches.

Generative artificial intelligence features are integrated into the phone, which can give real-time help through screen or camera sharing.

Samsung admitted the Galaxy Z TriFold was "not intended for mass sales."

Alex Lim, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics said it was a "special edition" product.

The launch comes as recent industry numbers suggest Apple is on track to overtake Samsung for the first time in 14 years as the world's top smartphone maker through 2029.

Apple has also long been rumored to be planning a foldable iPhone, possibly as early as next year.

The U.S. company's smartphone shipments are expected to reach a global share of 19.4 percent in 2025 while Samsung is expected to hold 18.7 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low
EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027

EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027
Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to Trump accounts for kids

Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to 'Trump accounts' for kids
Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest

Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest
Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection

Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection
Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick

Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick
Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth

Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿