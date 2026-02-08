Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US

Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US

WASHINGTON
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US

U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 7 praised Honduran counterpart Nasry Asfura, whom he endorsed on the campaign trail, following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Asfura, a conservative businessman and former mayor of Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, was sworn in last week after winning November elections with Trump's backing.

Trump had threatened to cut aid to Central America's poorest country if his "friend" was defeated.

"I had a very important meeting with my friend, and the President of Honduras, Nasry 'Tito' Asfura," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Once I gave him my strong Endorsement, he won his Election! Tito and I share many of the same America First Values. We have a close partnership on Security."

He said the pair discussed investment and trade between the two nations.

Asfura already met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Jan. 12, after which the two countries announced plans for a free trade deal.

His win gave Trump another ally in Latin America after conservatives campaigning heavily on crime and corruption replaced leftists in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina.

Trump has been pressuring countries in Washington's backyard to choose between close ties with Washington or Beijing.

Asfura, who succeeded left-wing leader Xiomara Castro, has said he is considering switching diplomatic ties from China to the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
Israel approves measures to deepen control over West Bank

Israel approves measures to deepen control over West Bank
Babies among 53 dead or missing after migrant boat sinks off Libya, UN says

Babies among 53 dead or missing after migrant boat sinks off Libya, UN says
Iran arrests senior reformist figures as crackdown on dissent widens

Iran arrests senior reformist figures as crackdown on dissent widens
Christchurch mosque killer appeals conviction

Christchurch mosque killer appeals conviction
Venezuelas Machado says ally kidnapped after his release

Venezuela's Machado says ally 'kidnapped' after his release
SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿