Dörtyol FSRU terminal delivers 13.4 billion cubic meters of gas

ISTANBUL

The Dörtyol Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Terminal, operated by BOTAŞ under the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, has delivered 13.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the national grid over its eight years of service.

Commissioned to handle the delivery and regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG) arriving by ship, the facility utilizes Türkiye’s first domestically built FSRU vessel, Ertuğrul Gazi. With a daily regasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters, the terminal currently meets the natural gas needs of 17 provinces across the Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia regions.

As Türkiye continues to pursue its energy diversification strategy, the Dörtyol FSRU Terminal has become a cornerstone of supply security. It is distinguished globally as the only facility where both ship-to-ship transfers and crude oil loading or unloading operations are conducted.

The terminal is also linked to the Batman-Dörtyol Crude Oil Pipeline, Türkiye’s first crude oil pipeline, which has been in operation since 1967. Stretching 518 kilometers, the pipeline has an annual capacity of 31.5 million barrels.

To date, 141 ship-to-ship transfer operations have been successfully completed at the terminal, contributing to the total 13.4 billion cubic meters of gas supplied to the grid.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that plans are underway to add another FSRU with a daily regasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters. “We are working to finalize the engineering studies as soon as possible and, through BOTAŞ, double the capacity here,” Bayraktar said.