E-commerce volume expected to hit 1 trillion Turkish Liras in final quarter

ISTANBUL

The surge in online shopping that began with November’s discount campaigns is expected to gain further momentum in December, driven by holiday gift purchases and seasonal demand.

According to Hakan Çevikoğlu, president of the Association of E-Commerce Operators (ETİD) and general manager of PttAVM, November and December represent the two most critical months for Türkiye’s e-commerce sector, consistently lifting transaction volumes to new highs.

Çevikoğlu noted that November alone generated around 500 billion Turkish Liras in online sales, while December is projected to deliver a similarly strong performance.

He emphasized that the combined effect of these months will push the final quarter’s e-commerce volume close to 1 trillion liras ($23.6 billion).

He further highlighted that Türkiye’s overall e-commerce volume reached approximately 3 trillion liras in 2024, with the last three months alone accounting for nearly one-third of that figure.

“Consumer behavior has also evolved, with campaigns no longer confined to a single day or week. Instead, platforms now adopt a gradual model stretching from November through the end of December,” Çevikoğlu explained.

Looking ahead, Çevikoğlu projected that Türkiye’s e-commerce volume will surpass 5 trillion liras in 2025.

He stressed that e-commerce and e-export are inseparable, with domestic momentum now directly feeding into international sales.

“The maturation of domestic growth, strengthened digital infrastructure and the deeper integration of SMEs into the platform economy are positioning Türkiye not only as a country meeting internal demand but also as one delivering products worldwide through digital channels,” he concluded.