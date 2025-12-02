Auto market rises in November as electric vehicle sales surge

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automobile and light commercial vehicle market expanded in November, posting a 9.82 percent increase compared with the same month last year to reach 132,984 units, the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) said on Dec. 2.

The previous month had seen a stronger annual rise of 19.4 percent, with total sales at 116,149 units.

Passenger car sales in November climbed 10.78 percent year-on-year to 104,795 units, while the light commercial vehicle segment grew 6.38 percent to 28,189 units.

Compared with the 10-year average for November, overall market sales were up 50.6 percent, with passenger car sales alone showing a 53.9 percent increase.

For the January–November period of 2025, total automobile and light commercial vehicle sales rose 10.16 percent from a year earlier to 1.18 million units. Passenger car sales in the same period advanced 10.96 percent to 938,177 units.

Electric vehicles continued to gain momentum. EV sales in November jumped 35.5 percent from a year earlier to 18,361 units, accounting for 17.5 percent of the market. In the first 11 months of the year, 166,665 EVs were sold, representing a 100 percent annual increase. Their share of total sales rose from 9.9 percent a year ago to 17.8 percent this year.

Domestic EV brand Togg sold 4,235 vehicles in November, while Tesla recorded 2,535. Over the first 11 months of 2025, Togg’s sales reached 31,715 units, narrowly ahead of Tesla’s 29,955.