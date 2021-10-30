President Erdoğan attends G20 summit in Italy

  October 30 2021

ROME
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived early on Oct. 30 in Rome to attend the 16th G20 summit

Erdoğan was welcomed at the Fiumicino-Leonardo da Vinci International Airport by Ankara’s Ambassador to Rome Ömer Gucuk and Vatican Ambassador Lutfullah Göktaş, as well as the staff of the Rome and Vatican embassies.

The Turkish president and first lady Emine Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

The group of 20 largest and most advanced economies is holding the summit on Oct. 30-31 to focus on addressing the coronavirus pandemic, fostering a robust economic recovery and boosting global cooperation on climate action.

Meetings are also expected to discuss migrant crises and other geopolitical issues.

The G20 countries are Turkey, the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, India, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the EU bloc.

Italy, as the G20 term chair, has also invited representatives of Azerbaijan, Congo, Rwanda, the Philippines, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Singapore.

