Turkish police seize 155 historical artifacts

AYDIN- Anadolu Agency

A total of 155 pieces of historical artifacts were seized in an operation in western Turkey, security sources said on July 25.

Anti-smuggling and organized crime teams launched an operation at a suspect's address in the Nazilli district of Aydın province.

Police seized statues, oil lamps and rings belonging to the Seljuk, Roman and Ottoman periods, and 2,300 coins.

A suspect only identified by the initials N.A. was arrested.