Turkish police nab 72 over alleged fuel-related tax fraud

  • January 19 2021 09:07:00

Turkish police nab 72 over alleged fuel-related tax fraud

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish police nab 72 over alleged fuel-related tax fraud

Police in Turkey detained 72 more people on Jan. 18 who are suspected of evading fuel oil taxes. 

The Istanbul-based operation was conducted in 50 provinces by anti-smuggling teams against illegal actions in the fuel oil sector, according to a statement by security officials.

They said sales data in the automation system was erased by some distributors and the deleted volumes of fuel oil were supplied from other distributors without billing. The distributors that sold the fuel oil without billing sold the invoices in exchange for a 6% commission to firms with high fuel consumption capacities such as building sites and stone quarries. The buyer firms thus evaded taxes and received false tax refunds by presenting the invoices as expenses.

It added that security forces technically and physically traced the crime organization for five months and examined the data that were obtained within this period.

At least 608 million liters of fuel oil worth 3.6 billion Turkish liras (over $480 million) was erased by intervening with the automation system between 2015-2020, the statement said.

“It was found out that annually, 3 billion liras (over $400 million) and in total 15 billion liras (over $2 billion) worth of taxes were evaded from the state.

“The operation has been recorded as the largest tax evasion based on fuel oil in the history of Republic,” it added.

Some of the 220 suspects with detention warrants were released after procedures at the police department, while procedures continue for the 72 suspects in custody.

Out of the 29 suspects currently under detention in Istanbul, 13 are claimed to be the leaders of the crime organization.

fraud,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2023 polls will take place at historic milestone: Erdoğan

    2023 polls will take place at historic milestone: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed

    Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed

  3. Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

    Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

  4. Long-awaited snowfall dusts Istanbul amid weekend curfew

    Long-awaited snowfall dusts Istanbul amid weekend curfew

  5. Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO

    Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO
Recommended
Turkish vaccine campaign focus moves to elder care

Turkish vaccine campaign focus moves to elder care
Hrant Dink remembered 14 years after murder

Hrant Dink remembered 14 years after murder
Turkey bans ads on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Turkey bans ads on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Second half of 2020 witnessed 117 violent incidents against healthcare workers, says report

Second half of 2020 witnessed 117 violent incidents against healthcare workers, says report
Tourism Ministry picks 10 popular Turkish street food

Tourism Ministry picks 10 popular Turkish street food
Rain, snow disrupts life across country

Rain, snow disrupts life across country
WORLD Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces on Jan. 18 broke up a caravan of about 4,000 Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States on a journey of thousands of kilometers through Central America on foot, AFP reporters witnessed.
ECONOMY Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s largest defense fair, organized by the Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association, SAHA, has drawn greater attention from both domestic and foreign investors.
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.