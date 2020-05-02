Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US

  • May 02 2020 10:09:14

Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies landed on May 1 in the U.S. to deliver aid to its NATO ally battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C.

The first shipment on April 29 brought 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks, and 500 face shields.

The plane with mostly overalls, as well as disinfectant, goggles, and face shields, was met by Turkish ambassador Serdar Kılıç, Brig. Gen. Matthew C. Isler, the Director of Regional Affairs for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air
Force, and Kadircan Kottaş, the Turkish military attache.

Kılıç told reporters U.S. authorities welcomed Turkish help which he said would yield "positive" reflections in Turkish-American relations.

Prepared under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the supplies carried a message for Americans: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” quoting the words of
13th-century scholar Jalaluddin Rumi.

Turkey has helped at least 57 countries, including Italy, Spain and the U.K., and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US seeks assurances from Turkey on S-400s

    US seeks assurances from Turkey on S-400s

  2. Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

    Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

    Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

  5. Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

    Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak
Recommended
Turkish, European Commision presidents discuss COVID-19

Turkish, European Commision presidents discuss COVID-19
Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak
Ankara urges UAE to abandon hostile stance

Ankara urges UAE to abandon 'hostile stance'
US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

COVID-19, an unprecedented struggle for all of us: Op-Ed

COVID-19, an unprecedented struggle for all of us: Op-Ed
Turkish, Russian forces hold 7th joint patrol in Syria

Turkish, Russian forces hold 7th joint patrol in Syria
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 