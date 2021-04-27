Turkish parliament condemns Biden's remarks on 1915 events

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's parliament on April 27 condemned U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks on the Armenian claims about the events of 1915.

"As the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, we regretfully and strongly condemn U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks with a statement dated on April 24, 2021, to adopt the Armenian lobbies' claims on the events of 1915," said a joint declaration by political parties.

"We strongly reject these baseless slanders, which have no meaning other than the distortion of history with political motives," it said.

The parliament called on Biden to correct his mistake by changing his remarks on the events of 1915.

"[We call on Biden] to support Turkish and Armenian peoples to live in peace, stability, and security," it added.

On April 24, Biden called the events of 1915 "genocide," breaking with a long-held tradition by American presidents of refraining from using the term.