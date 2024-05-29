Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

ANKARA
Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

The Turkish parliament has adopted a motion condemning Israel's attacks in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, calling for an urgent meeting at the United Nations Security Council.

The resolution, passed unanimously at the general assembly on May 29, called on the security council to urgently convene and adopt a resolution to put an end to Israel's attacks in the southern Gaza city.

The motion pointed out that “the policies of oppression and cruelty imposed on Gazans by Israel, which is doomed to be alone in the face of the humanitarian front,” have made the entire Palestine uninhabitable.

“[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his gang, who disregard international treaties and the rules of law, recklessly display a racism that is unparalleled in the world with these murders. Israel's actions, which are the most infamous example of crimes against humanity with the latest Rafah attack, go beyond the apartheid regime practices and turn into a genocide.”

“Not remaining silent in the face of these massacres and crimes against humanity is a debt owed by every individual and every country that values human rights,” the motion said.

The international community and states must swiftly continue to take fair and necessary steps, such as recognizing Palestine, and isolate the Israeli government completely, it added.

“The perpetrators of the recent Rafah attacks will not go unpunished. Therefore, we call on the United Nations Security Council to urgently convene and make a decision to end Israel's attacks. Respecting human dignity and international law, the safety of innocent people must be ensured promptly.”

On May 26, an Israeli strike outside Rafah ignited a fire in a displacement camp, torching makeshift shelters and killing 45 people.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye key actor since defense investments: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'key actor' since defense investments: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'key actor' since defense investments: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'key actor' since defense investments: Erdoğan

  2. CHP leader sees opportunity in mayors' performance

    CHP leader sees opportunity in mayors' performance

  3. AKP delegation meets İYİ Party's new leader

    AKP delegation meets İYİ Party's new leader

  4. Parliament OKs bill to set up new body to 'strengthen' Foreign Ministry

    Parliament OKs bill to set up new body to 'strengthen' Foreign Ministry

  5. Kremlin says NATO 'provoking' Ukraine to prolong conflict

    Kremlin says NATO 'provoking' Ukraine to prolong conflict
Recommended
Türkiye key actor since defense investments: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'key actor' since defense investments: Erdoğan
CHP leader sees opportunity in mayors performance

CHP leader sees opportunity in mayors' performance
AKP delegation meets İYİ Partys new leader

AKP delegation meets İYİ Party's new leader
Parliament OKs bill to set up new body to strengthen Foreign Ministry

Parliament OKs bill to set up new body to 'strengthen' Foreign Ministry
Mersin football field offers stunning backdrop for amateur matches

Mersin football field offers stunning backdrop for amateur matches
Antalya students use AI to raise sustainable tourism awareness

Antalya students use AI to raise sustainable tourism awareness
Ministry enforces digital tracking for elevator maintenance

Ministry enforces digital tracking for elevator maintenance
WORLD Kremlin says NATO provoking Ukraine to prolong conflict

Kremlin says NATO 'provoking' Ukraine to prolong conflict

The Kremlin on Thursday accused NATO of "provoking" Kiev into prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, whose officials have been appealing for permission from allies to target Russia with Western-supplied weapons.
ECONOMY EU seeks roadblocks for Chinese EVs without sparking trade war

EU seeks roadblocks for Chinese EVs without sparking trade war

The EU faces a delicate balancing act as it prepares to rev up taxes on Chinese electric cars to protect European industry, while steering clear of a U.S.-style showdown with Beijing that could spark a trade war.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿