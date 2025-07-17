Parliament motion condemns Israel's attacks in Syria

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament approved a motion late on July 16 condemning Israel's attacks in Syria, denouncing them as a threat to regional peace and stability.

"We strongly condemn Israel’s vile attacks on Syria, particularly targeting Damascus. We reiterate our support for the Syrian people," the resolution said.

Israel on July 16 launched airstrikes on Damascus targeting the Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Sweida province, warning it will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

Syria's army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that killed at least 30 people. The Israeli army claims the operations are to protect the Druze minority.

The resolution has also been published in the Official Gazette. It described the attacks as yet another example of Israel's disregard for international law.

It said that Israel has "once again revealed its lawlessness — this time in Syria — following its ongoing genocide in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as recent attacks on Lebanon and Iran."

The motion said targeting Syria’s capital marks a continuation of Israel’s broader strategy to fuel regional conflict and undermine peace in the Middle East.

"Israel, in blatant violation of the U.N. Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, is not only openly breaching Syria’s territorial integrity but also launching new acts of aggression to distract from the genocide it is perpetrating against the Palestinian people," read the resolution.

"These attacks are aimed at destabilizing Syria and the wider region. At this critical point, the international community’s inexplicable silence and ineffectiveness only embolden Israel’s reckless and unlawful behavior."