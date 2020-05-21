Turkish, Palestinian presidents talk over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s president reiterated his country’s support for Palestine in all areas, speaking with his Palestinian counterpart, the Communications Directorate said on May 21.

In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mahmoud Abbas discussed relations between Turkey and Palestine as well as regional developments, the directorate said in a statement.

Israel is expected to annex parts of the West Bank on July 1, as agreed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party.

The plan has drawn international condemnation and outrage.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there as well as the planned annexation illegal.

On May 19, Abbas said Palestine is terminating all agreements and understandings signed with Israel and the US, including on security.



