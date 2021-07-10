Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet in Istanbul

  July 10 2021

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul on July 10, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Vahdettin Pavilion. Abbas is on a three-day visit to Turkey at Erdoğan’s invitation.

All aspects of relations between Turkey and Palestine will be discussed during his trip, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a previous statement on Friday.

Ways to boost bilateral cooperation, the humanitarian situation in Palestine, and the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict will be discussed, the statement said.

Also expected to be on the agenda are efforts for reconciliation between various Palestinian groups, as well as the highly anticipated elections in Palestine, it added.


