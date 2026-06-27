Turkish-owned ships leave Gulf region safely, says transport minister

Turkish-owned ships leave Gulf region safely, says transport minister

ANKARA
Turkish-owned ships leave Gulf region safely, says transport minister

A total of 15 Turkish-owned vessels waiting in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have safely left the region, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

The vessels, which departed as of June 26, were carrying 99 Turkish personnel, Uraloğlu said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The strategic waterway and the Gulf region had been affected by more than 100 days of disruption linked to clashes involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Uraloğlu said Turkish authorities had monitored developments in the region from the beginning in coordination with all relevant institutions.

Three other Turkish-owned vessels in the region did not request departure because they were continuing commercial operations in the Gulf, he added.

The minister said there were no Turkish-owned ships with an immediate request to leave the Persian Gulf.

Uraloğlu said officials would continue to follow the process closely to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens and seafarers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

    Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

  2. Türkiye strong across NATO’s key benchmarks, says PA chief

    Türkiye strong across NATO’s key benchmarks, says PA chief

  3. Kurtulmuş says terror-free Türkiye process nearing completion

    Kurtulmuş says terror-free Türkiye process nearing completion

  4. Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

    Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

  5. DEM Party, İYİ Party set competing public rallies

    DEM Party, İYİ Party set competing public rallies
Recommended
Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit
Türkiye strong across NATO’s key benchmarks, says PA chief

Türkiye strong across NATO’s key benchmarks, says PA chief
Kurtulmuş says terror-free Türkiye process nearing completion

Kurtulmuş says terror-free Türkiye process nearing completion
Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues
DEM Party, İYİ Party set competing public rallies

DEM Party, İYİ Party set competing public rallies
High-security efforts underway for cannabis production

High-security efforts underway for cannabis production
Sümela Monastery reopens after safety efforts against rockfalls

Sümela Monastery reopens after safety efforts against rockfalls
WORLD Venezuela earthquakes kill nearly 1,000, tens of thousands missing

Venezuela earthquakes kill nearly 1,000, tens of thousands missing

The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela rose on June 26 to 920, with tens of thousands reported missing as international rescue teams boosted a desperate and slow-moving search for survivors.
ECONOMY Cultural tours gain popularity as travelers seek lower-cost alternatives

Cultural tours gain popularity as travelers seek lower-cost alternatives

The number of travelers seeking alternatives to traditional beach holidays is increasing, with experience-focused travel preferences and budget concerns driving demand for cultural tours.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿