Turkish-owned ships leave Gulf region safely, says transport minister

ANKARA

A total of 15 Turkish-owned vessels waiting in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have safely left the region, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

The vessels, which departed as of June 26, were carrying 99 Turkish personnel, Uraloğlu said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The strategic waterway and the Gulf region had been affected by more than 100 days of disruption linked to clashes involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Uraloğlu said Turkish authorities had monitored developments in the region from the beginning in coordination with all relevant institutions.

Three other Turkish-owned vessels in the region did not request departure because they were continuing commercial operations in the Gulf, he added.

The minister said there were no Turkish-owned ships with an immediate request to leave the Persian Gulf.

Uraloğlu said officials would continue to follow the process closely to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens and seafarers.