Turkish officials recall ‘post-modern coup’

  • February 28 2021 14:42:00

Turkish officials recall ‘post-modern coup’

ISTANBUL
Turkish officials recall ‘post-modern coup’

As agonizing memories of the “post-modern” coup of Feb. 28, 1997, still lingers and has its effect on the country’s conscience 24 years later, Turkish officials have condemned the intervention of a democratic order that led to the resignation of the then prime minister, Necmettin Erbakan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan posted a video message from his social media accounts on the anniversary of the Feb. 28, 1997, post-modern coup.

“I was the mayor of Istanbul during the Feb. 28, 1997 period. I was unlawfully imprisoned for a poem I read, and my political life was being forced to end,” Erdoğan said in a video message, recalling that he is now serving as the first president elected by popular vote.

Noting that he has been serving the nation with glory and honor despite all kinds of obstacles, Erdoğan said that the coup was a crime against humanity.

Turkey’s presidential spokesperson, İbrahim Kalın, has described the date Feb. 28, 1997, as an assault on democracy and the people’s will by advocates of the tutelary regime.

“Like other coups in Turkey, it was executed by a mindset that advocated the suspension of democracy and ignoring the people’s will,” Kalın said on the anniversary of the “postmodern coup.”

Coups undermined Turkey’s political, economic growth: Presidential spokesperson
Coups undermined Turkey’s political, economic growth: Presidential spokesperson

“Whatever form they took, every coup undermined Turkey by deterring its economic and political progress. The fortunate thing is that the Turkish nation responded strongly to these coups, expressing its own power and wisdom,” he added.

Turkey’s Director of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, recalled the day of Feb. 28, 1997, as another name for the witch hunt launched against a large part of the society.

“Feb. 28 is an anti-democratic and immoral process that aims to exclude an important part of the society, from education to health, from trade to culture,” Altun tweeted.

On Feb. 28, 1997, Turkey’s National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting that lasted almost nine hours, the longest-ever single session in the NSC’s history.

The meeting produced what would come to be known as the “February 28 Memorandum,” which contained a list of resolutions by the Turkish military taken in response to what it deemed “rising Islamist ideology.”

The military then forced Erbakan to sign a slew of decrees, including a ban on headscarves, the shutting down of Quran schools, and the implementation of measures aimed at giving the military control over news media.

Erbakan and his entire government resigned on June 18, 1997.

feb 28,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

    Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

  2. Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

    Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

  3. Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

    Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

  4. Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

    Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

  5. NATO hails Turkey's infantry commandos

    NATO hails Turkey's infantry commandos
Recommended
Proper political climate needed for brand-new constitution: CHP

Proper political climate needed for brand-new constitution: CHP
Coups undermined Turkey’s political, economic growth: Presidential spokesperson

Coups undermined Turkey’s political, economic growth: Presidential spokesperson
Main opposition CHP leader pledges to erase interest on debt of farmers

Main opposition CHP leader pledges to erase interest on debt of farmers
Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader

Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader
MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence

MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence
CHP leader says he does not insult anybody but seeks answers on Gara killings

CHP leader says he does not insult anybody but seeks answers on Gara killings
WORLD Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai’s port for repairs on Feb. 28, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran.
ECONOMY Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company

Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company

Turkey’s Demirören Holding has taken over Azerbaijan’s national lottery company, Azerlotereya, at least for a period of 10 years in a signing ceremony held in Baku on Feb. 27.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Süper Lig week 27 match on Feb. 27 to keep a hold on their lead in Turkey's top-tier football division.