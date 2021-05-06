Turkish officials meet delegation from Northern Cyprus

ANKARA

Turkey's vice president and agriculture and forestry minister received on May 5 a delegation from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

A meeting between Fuat Oktay, Bekir Pakdemirli and the delegation headed by Nazım Çavuşoğlu, the TRNC’s agriculture and natural resources minister, was held in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Among the topics of discussion were issues related to the transmission tunnel, irrigation works for the Güzelyurt and Mesarya plains, as well as ongoing and completed projects under the TRNC water supply project.