Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

Turkish officials on Thursday lauded Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech in parliament, pledging their continued support until "complete freedom" is achieved.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Türkiye's solidarity with its "Palestinian brothers in their just cause," stating on X, "The day when Palestinians live freely in their own land under the roof of their own state will surely come."

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also commended Abbas' address, labeling it "historic" and asserting, "Our struggle will continue until Palestine truly achieves freedom."

 Additionally, Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan echoed the nation's steadfast support for Palestine. In her statement on X, she said, "As Türkiye, we will continue to be the voice of Palestine against those who value their own interests more than the life of an innocent child. Because we know that the victory of Palestine is the victory of a people who do not bow down to oppression and of every person who stands by justice."

Abbas delivered his speech during a two-day visit to Türkiye that began on Wednesday, addressing the Turkish parliament in Ankara during an extraordinary session focused on Palestine, where he received a standing ovation.

The backdrop to Abbas' remarks is Israel's ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has intensified since Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023. A U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire has had no effect, as the Israeli bombardment has reportedly resulted in over 40,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children, and has injured more than 92,400 others, according to local health authorities.

