  • January 09 2021 10:02:42

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish officer appointed NATO Sarajevo HQ deputy head

A Turkish colonel was appointed as the deputy commander of NATO's Sarajevo base in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey announced on Jan. 8. 

Following the appointment of army Col. Olcay Denizer, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said in a statement that the country's military fulfilled important duties in Bosnia and Herzegovina and noted Sarajevo's efforts to join NATO.

A ceremony at Bosnia's Butmir military post was held to mark the assignment of the deputy command to Turkey.

The event was attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Haldun Koç, EUFOR Commander Maj. Gen. Reinhard Trischak, NATO Sarajevo Headquarters Brig. Gen. Eric Folkstad and Military Attache Colonel Mustafa Sıtkı Tatar, as well as the head of the Turkish Representative Committee, Colonel Selim Gökçegöz.

Denizer's post is of critical importance as he will oversee efforts towards Bosnia and Herzegovina's accession into the alliance, with the Political-Military Advisors and Technical Military Advisors branches coming under his command.

