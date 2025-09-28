Turkish navy marks Preveza Victory with Bosphorus parade

ISTANBUL

The Turkish navy forces have staged a naval parade through the Bosphorus to commemorate the 487th anniversary of the Battle of Preveza and mark Navy Day, an annual celebration of the country’s maritime forces.

A flotilla of 15 warships sailed from beneath the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge on Sept. 27 and passed along the strait before saluting the tomb of 16th-century Ottoman admiral Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa.

Ferry services on several Bosphorus commuter lines were temporarily suspended due to the parade.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message to mark the occasion, describing the 1538 victory as a turning point that “turned the Mediterranean into a Turkish sea.”

He paid tribute to Barbaros Hayrettin and his sailors, while saluting today’s naval personnel as the “defenders of the Blue Homeland.”

The Battle of Preveza, fought on Sept. 28, 1538, was a decisive Ottoman victory over a coalition of European powers led by the Venetian Republic. Commanded by Barbaros Hayrettin, the Ottoman fleet defeated the so-called Holy League, securing dominance in the eastern Mediterranean for centuries.

The victory is regarded as a cornerstone of Turkish maritime history.

To mark the occasion, the Defense Ministry released a video highlighting the modern navy’s capabilities, including frigates, submarines, amphibious assault vehicles and unmanned aerial systems.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also hosted Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and senior officers, stressing that the Turkish fleet “has become one of the most powerful naval forces in the world.”