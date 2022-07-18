Turkish Navy detects Greece’s pushbacks of migrants

  • July 18 2022 12:11:00

Turkish Navy detects Greece’s pushbacks of migrants

İZMİR – Demirören News Agency
Turkish Navy detects Greece’s pushbacks of migrants

A Turkish Navy drone has monitored and recorded the moments a Greek coast guard boat pushing two dinghies filled with migrants to Turkish waters.

In a statement published late on July 17, the Turkish Defense Minister said the incident took place in the western side of the Dilek Strait in the Aegean Sea.”

“One of our drones have recorded LS-930, a Greek coast guard vessel, pushing back irregular migrants’ boats to Turkish waters,” it said.

Migrants ‘saved’

Highlighting that the incident is also a violation of territorial waters, the ministry added, “Turkish coast guard command have been warned and the irregular migrants were saved.”

Greece has pushed back nearly 42,000 asylum seekers since 2020, according to a new report published by Türkiye’s Ombudsman Institution.

According to the report, titled “Pushbacks and Drowning Human Rights in the Aegean Sea,” exposing the violation of international immigration law by Greece, Greek forces pushed back a total of 41,523 asylum seekers between 2020 and May 31, 2022.

“Some 98 percent of the pushbacks involved torture and ill-treatment, and 88 percent of the 8,000 asylum seekers who came to the Greek border were beaten,” the report said.

TÜRKIYE Senior PKK terrorist sought by red notice caught

Senior PKK terrorist sought by red notice caught
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye ramping up efforts for sustainable tourism

    Türkiye ramping up efforts for sustainable tourism

  2. Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

    Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

  3. President Gül cautions against Feb 28 revanchism

    President Gül cautions against Feb 28 revanchism

  4. Molotov-throwing protesters in Taksim not our members, says socialist party

    Molotov-throwing protesters in Taksim not our members, says socialist party

  5. Russia passes 'gay propaganda' ban

    Russia passes 'gay propaganda' ban
Recommended
Senior PKK terrorist sought by red notice caught

Senior PKK terrorist sought by red notice caught
Türkiye continues efforts for grain corridor deal

Türkiye continues efforts for grain corridor deal
Türkiye-Iran-Russia summit to focus on Syria, Ukraine war

Türkiye-Iran-Russia summit to focus on Syria, Ukraine war
No risk in dismantling huge ship, says minister

No risk in dismantling huge ship, says minister
Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert
Traffic deadlock as millions return from Eid holidays

Traffic deadlock as millions return from Eid holidays
WORLD Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus have been identified in Ghana, the first time the Ebola-like disease has been found in the West African nation, health authorities announced Sunday.

ECONOMY THY carries record passengers in a single day

THY carries record passengers in a single day

Turkish Airlines carried a record number of daily passengers on July 15, a senior company executive said.

SPORTS Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 16, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by COVID-19.