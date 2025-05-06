Turkish navy begins large-scale military drill

KOCAELİ
The Turkish navy on May 6 launched a large-scale exercise that will last for approximately 10 days, taking place across all Turkish seas.

The exercise involved a total of 120 ships and 85 aircraft and took place in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean. It is part of planned training drills for the Turkish navy.

During the exercise, personnel will undergo preparation training for various naval operations, coastal unit drills, and operations in “high-threat environments,” Rear Admiral Rüştü Sezer, the navy operations commander, said at a press conference held at the Naval Command in the Marmara province of Kocaeli.

Sezer explained the role of the exercise control center, stating: “The control center’s mission is to guide, monitor and assess the exercise in line with the generic scenario created to meet the exercise objectives.”

“This includes providing updates on the 'blue' and 'brown' forces’ operations and ensuring the exercise is executed according to the scenario and interim conditions to achieve the training goals.”

The general schedule for the exercise includes preparation training and live-fire drills from May 6 to 9, guided missile firing, port visits and logistical integration activities from May 10 to 11, operations in high-threat environments from May 12 to 14 and distinguished observer day activities in the Mediterranean city of Antalya on May 15. The exercise will conclude on May 17 with further preparation training and the return of units to their main bases and ports.

Additionally, 25 port visits will take place across the Black Sea, Aegean Sea, Eastern Mediterranean and Turkish Cyprus.

﻿