Turkish national athlete stranded in Mexico amid Tropical Storm Cristobal

  • June 11 2020 15:41:00

MEXICO CITY - Demirören News Agency
A Turkish national athlete who went to Mexico in March has been stranded in the country for months initially because of flight suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic and then Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Fatma Uruk, an accomplished national athlete who is a free diver, has been waiting in Mexico for the past months as the world tries to contain the coronavirus pandemic, while Tropical Storm Cristobal sweeps northern and southern America.

Uruk arrived in Mexico in March for a world record attempt. She later was unable to leave as COVID-19 made its way into several countries in the world, with borders being closed and millions of people facing quarantines and lockdowns.

She later encountered another obstacle as Tropical Storm Cristobal brought destruction along the Gulf of Mexico, disturbing daily life.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Uruk said that due to thunderstorms, almost all regions close to the gulf have been affected and two cities have been evacuated.

“This week was a tiring one. Everything I said that won’t happen came into existence this year,” Uruk said.

She also added that the storms are “terrifying” and the region she is currently staying in is under quarantine. Uruk said that she will stay in Mexico for a “little more.”

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall June 7 on the Louisiana coast, packing 50 mph winds and spinning dangerous weather as far east as northern Florida, where it spawned a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Cristobal ended a trek from the Gulf of Mexico up through the midsection of the U.S. that caused flooding across the region, downed trees and power lines and damaged homes and businesses in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.

Cristobal’s remnants moved into the Midwest after lashing the South. The storm weakened into a depression early on June 8 after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast,
sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.

