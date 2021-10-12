Turkish MP elected vice head of NATO Parliamentary Assembly committee

  • October 12 2021 09:02:57

ANKARA
A Turkish lawmaker on Oct. 11 was elected the vice head of a NATO Parliamentary Assembly committee.

Ahmet Berat Conkar was elected the vice chairperson of the political committee during the 67th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Lisbon, Portugal.

Conkar is a member of Turkish parliament from the Justice and Development (AK) Party and has been serving as the head of Turkish delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly since 2017.

The Turkish MP also is a NATO rapporteur in the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group and currently working on a report titled The Future of Iraq: Security, Stabilization and Regional Vocation.

